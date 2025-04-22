Pat McAfee: “I was deemed okay after what happened with Gunther on Raw”

Pat McAfee says he’s fine but Gunther has payback coming after what he did to Michael Cole on Raw.

“I was deemed okay after what happened with Gunther on RAW. But I certainly lost consciousness after what happened during that whole situation.

Thank you to the medical facility in Las Vegas for taking care of me. Everybody that said they’re happy it happened to me, I hope we meet in person.

He snatched up Michael Cole? I can’t be having that. So what happens next now? I don’t know, you tell me. Gunther, just know that I’m bout it for whatever!

I know you’re not gonna mess with Michael Cole. You’re not gonna get away with it.”

(source: Pat McAfee via Pat McAfee Show)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

