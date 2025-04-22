Lex Luger clarifies why he missed appearing at WrestleMania 41 Saturday

Lex Luger recently clarified why he missed appearing at WrestleMania 41 Saturday, addressing the swirling speculation and rumors that followed his absence. He admitted to being caught off guard by the attention, saying, “It’s wild how that stuff catches fire.”

Luger explained that his health took a turn for the worse the day after initial events: “With all that happened, the next day on Saturday, I could hardly get out of bed.” Despite his condition, he kept communication open with WWE, calling them early that day. He shared that the company was understanding and supportive: “I called the guys and they were cool about it. They said, ‘Look, we’d love to have you down there. Let’s see how you feel later in the day.'”

However, as the day progressed, it became clear he wouldn’t be able to make it: “But it was obvious by later in the afternoon that I wasn’t going to be able to get out there.” Luger’s statement shows both his disappointment and gratitude for the understanding he received, while clearing up any false narratives surrounding his absence.

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

