Bayley asked how much time she has left on her WWE contract

Following her WrestleMania 41 absence, the amount of time left on Bayley’s WWE contract has now been revealed.

Originaly set to team with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, she would be replaced by Becky Lynch following a backstage attack ahead of Night One of the two-night WWE PLE.

Lynch and Valkryia would go on to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

With reports that Bayley’s removal from the match was a storyline that had been planned for weeks, Bayley was also absent from the Raw After WrestleMania episode on April 21, 2025.

She has, however, revealed her current contract status in WWE during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Asked about what’s next, Bayley would reveal that she has a year and a half on her current WWE deal and has plenty that she wants to do, saying:

“I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we’ll see what happens then.”

