A new dangerous alliance forms on Raw after Mania

A new dangerous alliance was formed on Raw after Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins introduced their latest acquisition: former WWE Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker.

Rollins and Heyman kicked off the main event of the show but were quickly interrupted by CM Punk, who came to the T-Mobile Arena looking for a fight.

And fight he did as he and Rollins sparred, but eventually, Punk fell to Rollins after he turned his attention to Paul Heyman. With Punk down and out, Heyman proclaimed that there’s a new undisputed #1 in WWE and his name was Seth Rollins.

With credits already running, Roman Reigns’ theme song hit the speaker and Reigns came out also looking for a fight. He took Rollins out first and then hit a Superman punch on Heyman. But as he was about to do a spear on Heyman, a hooded individual came running in and hit a spear of his own on Reigns.

Removing the hoodie, Bron Breakker sent the crowd wild as he hit another spear on CM Punk, before Seth Rollins hugged him.

The action continued outside the ring as Breakker ran around and hit a missile spear on Reigns through the barricade and then the three posed in the middle of the ring before the show faded to black.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

