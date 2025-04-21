WWE returning to the Intuit Dome for Money In The Bank 2025

WWE announced that the 2025 Money In The Bank premium live event will take place from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, June 7.

It will be a double-header for WWE that night as they will also hold the NXT/AAA Worlds Collide event from the nearby Kia Forum.

The Worlds Collide event is set to start at 12PM PT / 3PM ET while Money In The Bank will follow at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

The Intuit Dome hosted the Raw Netflix premiere this past January.

