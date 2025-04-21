The fallout from WrestleMania 41 goes down tonight in “Sin City.”

WWE Raw returns live on Netflix at 8/7c tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the special annual Raw After WrestleMania special episode.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-plus hour prime time program are appearances by new WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, as well as new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena revealing how he plans to ‘ruin wrestling.’ This and more surprises and returns/debuts are expected this evening.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, April 21, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 4/21/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always, and then we shoot to an extended video recap of nights one and two of WrestleMania 41, which featured over 120,000+ solid cats, according to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

John Cena Kicks Off Raw After Mania 2025

Inside the T-Mobile Arena, the theme for John Cena hits and out he comes with a mean scowl on his face, per Heel Cena protocol, with his newly won Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist — backwards. He settles in the ring in his fresh pair of Travis Scott’s, ready to open up tonight’s show.

Fireworks explode as Cena poses with the title overhead in the ring. He then calls over the ring announcer and hands him a paper. The ring announcer reads that his introduction has been deemed disrespectful. He makes him re-introduce him as the greatest of all-time, the record 17-time WWE Champion gracing Las Vegas with his presence for the final time — John Cena!

“Winners write history,” Cena says as his first words while holding the title up high. “You are not worthy. You think that on Friday, you can bully me? And then I step into a ring with gold around my waist and just because you cheer, I’m supposed to forgive you?” He says that’s not how a functional relationship works. “You sir, is that the way you treat your wife? No, it’s not!” Just because you show up in a good mood, he can still tell them to go straight to hell. Every one of them owes him an apology, but they lack the courage to do so.

The crowd starts to boo him. Cena says this has forever been the show where they hijack Monday Night Raw. They’re here for all of WrestleMania, and this ticket allows them to take control. Cena says the crowd has gone soft. A “We aren’t sorry” chant picks up. Cena has the lights turned on and says this is an arena full of lowlifes. The best part is that the crowd doesn’t mean anything to him. An “asshole” chant picks up. Cena says he may be an “anus,” but they are a group of idiots. For 25 years, they’ve called him so much worse

He’s taken their best shot and still gotten up. What makes them think they’ll be the crowd to crack him right now? They mean nothing to them. Their noise means nothing to him. The only thing that means anything is this: “36 dates” appears on the screen. 36 dates, and he’s gone. Time passes so quickly. Cena lists the dates he’s already made: Netflix debut, Indianapolis, Toronto, London, Brussels, Glasgow, Las Vegas, Las Vegas, and Las Vegas. We’re down to 27 dates… not matches, but appearances. They say he can’t wrestle, but he doesn’t have to.

He just has to show up and do this. When that hits zero, the professional wrestling timeline stops cold. Cena isn’t stupid like the people. There will be another Monday Night Raw and they will decide another champion, but the title held by Bruno Sammartino, Roman Reigns, the title taken from him in Chicago by CM Punk, the title held by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin comes home with him. Cena says he is the last real Undisputed Champion of the WWE. Getting this was the hard part.

The rest is a cakewalk. Cena just has to play them like the puppets that they are. The best chance they had to save themselves was Cody Rhodes. The crowd starts to boo, and Cena calls them “heartless bastards.” They go back and forth, booing and cheering him. The man they put on their shoulders last year to finish the story now disgusts them. That’s what’s wrong with this. Last night, Cody Rhodes was outshined, outclassed, outwrestled, and flat-out destroyed. It’s time for the crowd to take a bold look in the mirror.

The truth is, there is no one in the WWE with the strength, the speed, the wisdom, or the ruthless aggression of John Cena. Unlike the crowd, he has a heart. Cena wants to do something nice for them right now. Cena tells them to get their cameras because they’ll want to remember this moment. Cena tells them to make sure they get a great picture because the last real champ is here. On that note, Randy Orton pops up behind him.

He then sneaks up behind Cena and hits him with an RKO! The crowd goes wild for Orton. A loud “Randy” chant picks up. Orton picks up the Undisputed WWE Championship, looks at it, smiles, and holds it up. The crowd loudly sings Orton’s theme, and he is fired up. Cena is down and out on the canvas. Orton lays the belt over him and poses on the ropes to wrap up the eventful opening segment.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria (c)

It’s time for a WrestleMania 41 rematch. The former women’s tag-team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make their way to the ring after footage of Becky Lynch’s return at WrestleMania 41 Sunday is shown. The two settle in the ring for a rematch against Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the titles, as the show heads into a pre-match break.

Mark Shunock has some issues doing the introductions. Commentary tries to cover for him. When the show returns, celebrities and NXT Superstars are shown in the ring, and then the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s entrance music hits. Out comes “The Man” accompanied by two-belts-Lyra. The new women’s tag champs settle in the ring for their first defense.

