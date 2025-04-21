WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas out-draws last year’s WrestleMania from Philly

WrestleMania 41 had a total of 124,693 fans over two nights, beating out last year’s number from Philadelphia.

A big late surge in ticket sales, where thousands of additional tickets were sold, saw the first night doing 61,629. The number was announced on Saturday by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

WrestleMania Sunday drew an additional 63,226, selling out the stadium. This was announced by another WWE Hall of Famer, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Metrics from this year’s WrestleMania will be announced by WWE later in the day.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

