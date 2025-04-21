Video: Triple H’s post Wrestlemania news and notes

Triple H is up at the Post Show for WrestleMania.

– Triple H starts off by thanking the production crews and everyone backstage.

– Triple H goes over the announcement of Worlds Collide and said he talked with Penta and Fenix and said they’re happy and excited for this new partnership.

– Triple H says Bayley will be fine, when bringing up the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match.

– Triple H talks about Randy Orton’s Open Challenge and said it was the perfect opportunity for Joe Hendry, “right time right spot.” WrestleMania

– He wanted Randy to have fun with the spot for a last-minute change, and he did say that he is the Viper Randy Orton but had to change it for tonight. Also, he said Joe Hendry will be back to do more.

– Triple H puts over Wade Barrett for doing a great job and killing it in his 1st time doing commentary on WrestleMania.

– “It’s definitely happening”- Triple H confirming Chyna will be in the Hall Of Fame by herself at some point just not next year, he also says there’s more names that need to go in but they can’t go in all at once.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque takes a moment to thank everyone behind the scenes that helped make #WrestleMania so special.

What's next for Travis Scott in WWE?

