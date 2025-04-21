Video: John Cena ignores question after Wrestlemania 41

John Cena is up at the Post Show, he immediately throws Cody’s Side Plates on the ground.

He ignores every question due to click bait. He tells everyone to tune into Raw as he ruins wrestling and then tells the reporters to step their game up.

"That sounds like a clickbait question… Tune in to Monday Night RAW to see how I ruin wrestling" John Cena press conference right now after #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/J3RgT7wi2q — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) April 21, 2025

