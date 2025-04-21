Video: John Cena ignores question after Wrestlemania 41

Apr 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena is up at the Post Show, he immediately throws Cody’s Side Plates on the ground.

He ignores every question due to click bait. He tells everyone to tune into Raw as he ruins wrestling and then tells the reporters to step their game up.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mia Yim

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal