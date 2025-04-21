Video: Dominik Mysterio comments after winning the IC title

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Dirty Dom is at the panel for the WrestleMania Post Show.

He’s surprised by all the love. The crowd is cheering for him and chanting, “You deserve it.” he’s used to getting booed. He mentions he needed to lose the dead weight to be able to achieve this.

Dom says he can be inducted into the Hall Of Fame tomorrow, the crowd cheers and chants “HALL OF FAME”

Dom mocks Big E by saying he’s already a better Intercontinental Champion. Dom says he’s carrying two legacies, the Mysterios and The Guerreros. He’s celebrating with his chicken tendies and maybe an In N Out Burger.

