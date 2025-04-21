TNA Stars Will Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitches Before Major NCAA College Baseball Game

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TNA Wrestling Stars Frankie Kazarian and Ryan Nemeth will throw out Ceremonial First Pitches before the UC-Irvine home baseball game Tuesday, April 22, against rival UCLA at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine, California. They also will participate in promotions during the game.

The 28-9 Anteaters are ranked No. 12 in the nation in the latest Top 25 rankings by the NCAA and are riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping their three-game series from Big West Conference rival Hawaii. The 29-10 Bruins are ranked No. 15.

The game starts at 6pm Pacific Time.

FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Frankie Kazarian has been wrestling professionally since 1998 and made his TNA debut in 2003. He is a 6-time X-Division Champion and 3-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, among other accolades. At Bound for Glory in October 2024, Kazarian won the 20-person Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet, earning a championship match of his choice over the next year – he will get that chance on Sunday, April 27, at the Rebellion pay-per-view at the Galen Center on the campus of USC. Frankie is married to Traci Brooks, a member of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

RYAN NEMETH

Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of Nic Nemeth, and proud to let everyone know. Ryan has been wrestling professionally since 2010 and set for one of the biggest matches of his career on Sunday, April 27, when Ryan and Nic team up to challenge The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Ryan also is an accomplished writer, actor and comedian.

TNA Wrestling brings its high-energy, action-packed form of pro wrestling to California for the first time in two years. The in-ring excitement features three live events in two cities and multiple championship matches. The action:

Rebellion PPV

Sunday, April 27, at the Galen Center on the campus of USC in Los Angeles. Doors open at 5pm; pre-show starts at 6pm, PPV goes live at 7pm (all local time).

The Galen Center is located at:

3400 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90089

TNA Wrestling Presents LIVE iMPACT! & TV Tapings

Thursday & Friday, May 1-2 at the Bren Events Center on the campus of UC-Irvine in Irvine. Doors open at: 5:30pm; show starts at 6:30pm local time

The Bren Events Center is located at:

100 Mesa Road

Irvine, CA 92697

TNA Wrestling Tickets

Los Angeles (Sunday, April 27): https://usctrojans.evenue.net/events/TNA

Irvine (Thursday, May 1): https://ucirvinetickets.evenue.net/event/B2425/TNA0501

Irvine (Friday, May 2): https://ucirvinetickets.evenue.net/event/B2425/TNA0502

