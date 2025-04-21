Rusev Returns At Raw After Mania

Rusev Day is officially back in WWE.

Following a multi-year stint as Miro in AEW, the former WWE Superstar made his shocking return during the special Raw After WrestleMania episode on April 21, 2025.

Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the crowd erupted when Rusev appeared unannounced during a promo segment involving The New Day and Alpha Academy on Raw, now streaming on Netflix.

Just as tensions between the two teams hinted at an impromptu WWE Tag-Team Championship showdown, the arena went dark. A familiar theme hit, and Rusev stepped out to a thunderous ovation from the “Sin City” faithful.

Charging the ring, Rusev laid waste to everyone in sight as the crowd’s roar only grew louder—making it clear that Rusev Day is once again upon us.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

