Ripley shows the aftermath of her Mania match (photo), Hendry on fan criticism for the Orton match

– Rhea Ripley shows the aftermath of her WrestleMania 41 match against Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair.

– Joe Hendry (via BustedOpenRadio) talks about the fan criticism for the Randy Orton match at WrestleMania .

“I disagree. The offense was back and forth, whereas a squash, to me, it could have been ‘ding, ding, RKO,’ there you go. For me, what I was thinking about, my different title reigns are defined by different things. When Josh Alexander was TNA World Champion, it was classic match after classic match.

My job as TNA Champion and what defines this reign is business and getting as many eyeballs on TNA Wrestling as possible. You know who else lost quickly at WrestleMania in a similar fashion? John Cena. All of a sudden, I’m going to say I’m too good to do that? To me, that’s exactly how it should have gone.

Do you know what CM Punk told me? We had a great conversation after, CM Punk told me, ‘That’s exactly how it should’ve gone.’ If it had gone longer, I think it would have worked out worse for me. There is no shame in taking a RKO and losing to a legend like Randy Orton.”

