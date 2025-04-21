Paul Heyman: “CM Punk isn’t much of a best friend”

Paul Heyman explains exactly why he turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk while joining Seth Rollins.

“CM Punk isn’t much of a best friend…What a compromising position he put me in with my Tribal Chief. He was a lousy best friend

I got him to the Main Event of WrestleMania and I kept my promise to him. I gave him a chance to redeem himself in WWE and he put me in that situation with Roman Reigns.

I didn’t turn on Roman, he embarrassed me in front of the WWE Universe. Roman uses everyone in his sight, squeezes the juice out of the fruit till it’s not useful anymore, and discards them. Just like he did to me.

Seth and I just happened to be two like-minded, like-interested people walking into the main event of WrestleMania, understanding that we both suffered the same fate under Roman Reigns.

When did we decide to join forces? When I handed him the chair. No words needed to be said-we’re all speaking the same language. We’re on the same wavelength. Yeah, that’s it.”

(Paul Heyman via Pat McAfee Show)

"I cherish every moment because every moment can be your last.. I'm not surprised by our success because we're good.. We have brought this business forward"@HeymanHustle #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3lBbTTPCH3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

