Nattie Neidhart wants a Miyu Yamashita rematch in WWE, WWE: Unreal preview (video), Iyo Sky note

Apr 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky shares a few words after her incredible triple threat match at WrestleMania41

– Following their explosive battle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, Nattie has challenged TJPW’s Miyu Yamashita to a rematch in WWE

– Trailer for WWE: Unreal

