Nattie Neidhart wants a Miyu Yamashita rematch in WWE, WWE: Unreal preview (video), Iyo Sky note

– Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky shares a few words after her incredible triple threat match at WrestleMania41

“AND STILL” This victory meant so much to me.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4heT6H17o7 — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 21, 2025

– Following their explosive battle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, Nattie has challenged TJPW’s Miyu Yamashita to a rematch in WWE

I want you to fight me again @miyu_tjp … but next time in @WWE https://t.co/aGpk31GMjs — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 20, 2025

– Trailer for WWE: Unreal

WWE: Unreal Coming to Netflix this summer For the first time ever, step into the WWE writers room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/SM3wJwsBkw — Netflix (@netflix) April 21, 2025

