More WWE News and Notes

– Triple H with the new WWE Champion John Cena

– John Cena’s record 17th World Championship victory making mainstream news headlines.

– Cathy Kelley has been secretly training at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted that Kelley has also been working hard on promos while training in the ring, and there is a feeling that she is getting for a big transition into becoming a wrestler or manager in the company, according to PWInsider.

– Topps announced:

DIRTY DOM'S DONE IT! ✍️ Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania is immortalized on an autograph card. Collectors who purchase the base edition of this card have a chance at receiving an autograph card with their order. pic.twitter.com/aV5jL0w26M — Topps (@Topps) April 21, 2025

