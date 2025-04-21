Meltzer calls Rhodes vs. Cena one of the worst Mania main events, Kross cut a promo (video), more

– Dave Meltzer calls Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena one of the worst WrestleMania main events ever:

“It was one of the worst WrestleMania main events, I thought.

“Not the worst, but one of the worst.”

– Karrion Kross cuts a promo (warning, strong language):

“You want a viral moment?! To the guy in the suit and tie in the truck… Go f*ck yourself!” @realKILLERkross just made cut an insane promo post #WrestleMania. This guy is ‘undeniably’ awesome pic.twitter.com/MdwpsUgNly — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 21, 2025

“So I decide to be a good soldier. You know what happened? They released me. And then I come back-you know what being a good soldier gets you?

Being a good soldier gets your times cut. Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown where you cut your teeth and not being on the card.

Everybody’s been telling me l’ve gotta become undeniable. And as soon as it happens, they ignore it and shut it down! I never asked to wrestle Randy [Orton], it happened organically and you ignored it for a viral moment.

Good on Joe [Hendry]. Become undeniable, my ass. You want a viral moment? On behalf of all the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy in the suit and tie in the truck, go f–k yourself.

That’s from Killer Kross.”

(Karrion Kross on Fanatics Live_

– Liv Morgan’s Reaction to Dominik winning the IC Championship

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

