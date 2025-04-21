Logan Paul: “I belong in this company”

Logan Paul says he “feels at home” when he competes inside a WWE ring and is “so grateful” to have wrestled AJ Styles at WrestleMania:

“Screw kayfabe or whatever but man I felt like I was in my zone I felt I was flowing I felt like I was at home. It’s one of the few places when I’m in that squared-circle that everything is perfect.

“I’m in my element and I was able to just perform and be the best I can possibly be and I think for everybody on earth when you’re in that pocket its just like a life accomplishment. And to do it with AJ Styles, I’m so grateful to have wrestled him but I’m so grateful to continue to show that I belong in this company.”

LOGAN PAUL has something to say to his doubters!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6VZ1JJMotx — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

(WrestleMania 41 Press Conference)

