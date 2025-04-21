Date and location announced for Survivor Series, CJ Perry tweets after Rusev’s return, AAA/WWE note

– According to a report by Lucha Libre Online, Jeremy Borash will be involved in the creative side of AAA on behalf of WWE. Borash currently serves as WWE Senior Director of Content and Development and for WWE LFG, Borash is an executive producer for the show.

– WWE have announced that Survivor Series will take place in San Diego on 29th November.

No word yet if it will still be a War Games format.

– CJ Perry/Lana via social media:

