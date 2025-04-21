Cena: “In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them” (videos)

John Cena confirmed that 2025 will mark his final year in the ring, making it clear that no amount of money will change his mind. Reflecting on his journey, Cena expressed deep appreciation for his wrestling career, stating: “The business has been good to me. I never once take that shit for granted.”

But even with his love for the business, Cena is sticking to a commitment he made, firmly rejecting the idea of a comeback, no matter the offer: “There’s no amount of money, and there’s not a check, and this is just a shot across to any casino owner, any territory owner, to any promotion, you can’t write me a check to bring me back.”

He emphasized that his decision is grounded in personal integrity, tied to a promise he made years ago: “In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them, whether I like them or I don’t, at least I go out keeping my word.”

Source: The Pat McAfee Show

