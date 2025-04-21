Cena: “In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them” (videos)

John Cena confirmed that 2025 will mark his final year in the ring, making it clear that no amount of money will change his mind. Reflecting on his journey, Cena expressed deep appreciation for his wrestling career, stating: “The business has been good to me. I never once take that shit for granted.”

But even with his love for the business, Cena is sticking to a commitment he made, firmly rejecting the idea of a comeback, no matter the offer: “There’s no amount of money, and there’s not a check, and this is just a shot across to any casino owner, any territory owner, to any promotion, you can’t write me a check to bring me back.”

He emphasized that his decision is grounded in personal integrity, tied to a promise he made years ago: “In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them, whether I like them or I don’t, at least I go out keeping my word.”

Source: The Pat McAfee Show

"I have given everything that I have to this business.. None of these people know me.. None of you are gonna be able to see any wrestling because I'm gonna ruin it.. I'm just gonna shut it down" ~ @JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/imDfG4DqMV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2025

"You've been critical of me for 20 years @MichaelCole.. I'm entitled to feel how I wanna feel and I'm a student of the game.. Winners write history and that's why I'm where I'm at" ~ @JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dwzzz7HUmh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2025

"I don't care what anyone else thinks about my choices at the current time.. I'm finally doing what I wanna do for me.. You can't knock my loyalty to this company and you can't knock the respect that I have for the people before me" ~ @JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/d4yddJzgCh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2025

"I'm gonna shut down wrestling.. I'm going to make wrestling start over.. That championship is coming home with me and I will be the last undisputed WWE Champion"@JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fCBVNXxNb5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2025

"I'm a man of integrity and I'm a man of my word.. I've been in the business almost 25 years and the business has been good to me.. There is no amount of money that will bring me back and in December I'm done" ~ @JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VdTbtF88d9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

