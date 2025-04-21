Cena confirms hair transplant surgery, Scarlett’s cryptic message, Nikki Bella makes an announcement

Apr 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Bella Twins are coming back. Nikki Bella confirmed to Busted Open that The Bella Twins will be making a comeback.

Scarlett posts a cryptic message on social media after Karrion Kross lashes out at WWE.

John Cena revealed on the Pat McAfee show that he has gotten a Hair Transplant surgery.

