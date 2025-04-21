Cena confirms hair transplant surgery, Scarlett’s cryptic message, Nikki Bella makes an announcement

– Bella Twins are coming back. Nikki Bella confirmed to Busted Open that The Bella Twins will be making a comeback.

– Scarlett posts a cryptic message on social media after Karrion Kross lashes out at WWE.

Whatever happens next, we did it our way. Proud to stand beside a man who never plays it safe. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 21, 2025

– John Cena revealed on the Pat McAfee show that he has gotten a Hair Transplant surgery.

John Cena got a hair transplant. Normalize men getting hair transplants.. : The Pat McAfee Show pic.twitter.com/gsmVtSi5G3 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) April 21, 2025

