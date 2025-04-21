Bret Hart’s reaction to Triple H’s handshake (video), Iyo Sky backstage with her folks (photo), Cherry note

– IYO SKY backstage at WrestleMania with her parents.

– Bret Hart’s reaction to the Triple H handshake at Wrestlemania:

Bret Hart’s reaction to Triple H telling him what the ending of #Wrestlemania Night 2 would be…pic.twitter.com/q0VsceEkqe — Anthony Rivera (@AntRivera86) April 21, 2025

– Former WWE diva Cherry joined Developmentally Speaking this week to talk about her time in developmental, working with the WWE, training with Al Snow and Rip Rogers, Struggles, and more.

