Brandi Rhodes posts photo after Wrestlemania, Chris Bey attends Mania (video), Stratus reflects on Dom

– Brandi Rhodes tweeted a “❤️” and a photo of Cody and herself after WrestleMania

– Chris Bey was at WrestleMania as he was with Cody’s crew.

– Trish Stratus pays tribute to Dominik Mysterio after he won his 1st WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania

I remember when I could pick this guy up in my arms … proud of you @DomMysterio35 #AndNew pic.twitter.com/vaEYjlLNuh — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 21, 2025

