Bianca Belair injured at Wrestlemania, note on the Steve Austin ATV mishap

– According to Fightful Select, there was a worry that Bianca Belair suffered a finger injury at WrestleMania. It’s unclear at one point of the match that this happened, but she was still able to finish and was spotted hugging Rhea Ripley following the bout.

Belair isn’t expected to be on Raw tonight following her loss and could instead head back to SmackDown since the seeds have been planted between her and Cargill.

– According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE officials are “nervous” about the ATV incident. Alvarez explained, “Austin sprinting down in this ATV or whatever, and he flies around the ring, and he smashed into the barricade, and he knocks this woman back… and he jumps off and gets in the ring or whatever. Nick Khan flies over, and he’s talking to this lady, and we’ll see what happens, man. Dave Meltzer chimed in with a bit of sarcasm, saying, “Hey, Nick Khan is a smooth operator.” Alvarez responded, “He is. I heard they’re nervous about this one.

The “fan” at Wrestlemania who got “hit” by the barrier during the Stone Cold Steve Austin 4 Wheeler entrance flopped harder than Vlade Divac. It’s sad and insane the way people will behave and what they’ll do for attention and or money. pic.twitter.com/e53cOtcQar — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) April 21, 2025

