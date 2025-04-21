Becky Lynch Turns Heel, Women’s Tag Titles Change Hands On Raw After Mania

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez opened the show with a big win, defeating Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria after Morgan nailed Valkyria with Oblivion to score the pin.

With the victory, Morgan and Rodriguez reclaimed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, just one night after losing them at WrestleMania 41, bringing an abrupt end to Lynch and Valkyria’s brief reign.

After the match, Lynch helped Valkyria to her feet—only to shock everyone by turning on her. Lynch viciously attacked her partner, delivering multiple Man-Handle Slams and leaving Valkyria laid out in the ring.

