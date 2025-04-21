Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria post Wrestlemania comments

Apr 21, 2025 - by staff

New Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria are up at the WrestleMania Post Show.

Becky says Lyra is amazing and dedicated. She says, “Let’s hear it for ‘Lyra two belts’

Roux is proud of her mom, Becky is proud of Lyra and mentioned she was already here due to Seth Rollins.

Becky mentions she won’t be part-time

Valkyria says it’s a dream come true to be able to team with Becky Lynch and become a Tag Team Champion with her and also being the Women’s Intercontinental Champion walking into WrestleMania.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mia Yim

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal