Another accident at Wrestlemania (video), WWE eyeing another promotion to purchase?, Lynch note

– Becky Lynch comments on returning at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Man is back in WWE.

The man has come around once again. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D5ajrpC1yf — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 21, 2025

– WWE is reportedly in ongoing discussions with WWC (World Wrestling Council) in Puerto Rico, per a Sportskeeda report. Carlito has been loosely penciled in for a match on a potential joint show for several months.

– Looks like Steve Austin wasn’t the only one involved in a driving accident at WrestleMania. The golf cart chauffeuring new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio crashed into an excited fan backstage.

Dom out here doing the same in a golf cart! He out did Austin pic.twitter.com/vojdKBTsAE — Robert (@CaptainWWE_) April 21, 2025

