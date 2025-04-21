Another accident at Wrestlemania (video), WWE eyeing another promotion to purchase?, Lynch note

Becky Lynch comments on returning at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Man is back in WWE.

– WWE is reportedly in ongoing discussions with WWC (World Wrestling Council) in Puerto Rico, per a Sportskeeda report. Carlito has been loosely penciled in for a match on a potential joint show for several months.

– Looks like Steve Austin wasn’t the only one involved in a driving accident at WrestleMania. The golf cart chauffeuring new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio crashed into an excited fan backstage.

  1. peter says:
    April 21, 2025 at 9:49 am

    man get rid of the golf carts, atvs and other motorized vehicles already.

