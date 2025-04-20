Wrestlemania spoiler, Street Profits on missing Wrestlemania, Teal Piper and Tessa Blanchard photo

– PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is expected to make her return to WWE tonight at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Lynch is scheduled to make her return as the mystery partner for Lyra Valkyria as they face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. This comes after Bayley was mysteriously taken out backstage yesterday before WrestleMania.

– Despite missing out on WrestleMania, Angelo Dawkins didn’t appear to be too disappointed in an interview with both of the Street Profits on It Is What It Is. I’d be lying if I said I don’t want to ride the pine. But hey, sometimes you got to play your role. You got to ride the bench sometimes. But hey, you know what? We on SmackDown. We defending the titles. We going to do work against Motor City Machine Guns. We gonna beat them boys down. We’re going to go out there and put on a show.

– Teal Piper with Tessa Blanchard. Two second generation wrestlers.

