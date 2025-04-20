WrestleMania 41 Results 4/20/25

WrestleMania 41 Sunday takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBA for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Randy Orton vs. TBA, as well as Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The following are complete WrestleMania 41 results from Sunday, April 20, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 4-11pm EST. on Peacock and Netflix.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 RESULTS – APRIL 20, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then hear Travis Scott’s “Fein” for about the 113th time this weekend alone. We shoot into an in-depth recap package of night one.

We then hear Michael Cole welcome us to the show as we see Superstar arrival shots, including Professor Cody Rhodes wearing his reading spectacles. IYO SKY, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are also shown walking their bags into Allegiant Stadium.

At the panel, Cole introduces his fellow co-hosts Pat McAfee, Big E. and Wade Barrett. Immediately Cole suffers some kind of technical issue with his equipment, and McAfee jumps on him early with the jokes, before finishing Cole’s introductions of the panelists for him.

After they run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then begin kicking it to other members of the broadcast team, such as Jackie Redmond, Byron Saxton and others, who weigh-in with their respective thoughts on some of the matches, primarily the WWE Women’s World Championship triple-threat opener.

Some more banter from the panelists leads to a video package celebrating 20 years of Randy Orton in WWE. When the panelists talk about his mystery opponent for tonight, there are loud “Rusev Day!” chants. It is also mentioned that John Cena will be on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow.

From there, we shoot to Byron Saxton’s one-on-one discussion with Bianca Belair. “The EST of WWE” combs over the drama of Jade Cargill and Naomi, and addresses her ongoing title opportunity tonight. We then cut to the in-depth sit-down interview that Peter Rosenberg conducted with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Some more video packages air to fill time and then a live backstage interview takes place with Cathy Kelley talking to WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They spoke about Lyra Valkyria needing a partner. They seemed confident no one would team with Valkyria.

The panelists of Jackie Redmond, Big E. and Peter Rosenberg disagreed. Big E. all but confirmed the rumors of Lynch returning, acknowledging the “Becky! Becky!” chants in the background, bringing up rumors of a “certain someone who’s been out for a while” before outright saying, “a certain someone with an Irish background.”

Byron Saxton gives four different charities checks for $25,000 and custom WWE Championship belts, proclaiming them the new WWE Community Champions, in the latest annual WrestleMania tradition. Logan Paul is shown finally arriving fashionably late, coincidentally enough, after a video package about fashion at WrestleMania.

We see some more video packages and commercials, and when we return we’re in an already nearly packed Allegiant Stadium where Joe Tessitore and Sam Roberts are at a podium with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. He talks about being a huge “Dark” John Cena fan, saying “Let’s Break-A-Wish tonight, yeah!” They plug The Roast of WrestleMania tonight.

