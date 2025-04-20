Video: Steve Austin crashes ATV into barricade at WrestleMania 41

Apr 20, 2025 - by staff

CBS is reporting:

Steve Austin narrowly avoided a disaster on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41. Austin arrived in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium riding an ATV, something he’s frequently done in his career. While cruising around the ring and doing multiple laps, Austin inadvertently drove into the front row barricade as he was about to slow down and nearly hit a woman standing at ringside.

Austin’s entrance came to an abrupt stop as he hit the wall with a video board in front of it. The WWE Hall of Famer could be seen quickly checking on the fans seated directly in front of him before entering the ring. Later, WWE president Nick Khan walked over to check on a woman ringside.

Austin came out to announces that tonight’s attendance is 63,226, with two-day total of 124,693.

