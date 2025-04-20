Videos of CM Punk after Wrestlemania, AJ Styles would love to have another TNA match

– Footage of CM Punk following his first WrestleMania main event:

New footage of CM Punk following his first WrestleMania main event pic.twitter.com/TfgwTTmfck — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 20, 2025

Roman Reigns leaving the ring with a look of complete shock and betrayal. Every single person he trusted has turned on him. I feel for him #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dLsMQ6uhsN — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) April 20, 2025

– AJ Styles (via Fanatics Live Signing) says he would love to have “at least one more match” in TNA

“I love it. You know, I still have a couple of friends there. I would love to have the opportunity to go back and wrestle at least one more match at TNA. Frankie Kazarian, 100% [when asked who he would like to wrestle].”

It was great seeing this legend @noah_marufuji_ pic.twitter.com/Yz9PM1de9t — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) April 19, 2025

