Videos of CM Punk after Wrestlemania, AJ Styles would love to have another TNA match

Apr 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Footage of CM Punk following his first WrestleMania main event:

AJ Styles (via Fanatics Live Signing) says he would love to have “at least one more match” in TNA

“I love it. You know, I still have a couple of friends there. I would love to have the opportunity to go back and wrestle at least one more match at TNA. Frankie Kazarian, 100% [when asked who he would like to wrestle].”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Liv Morgan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal