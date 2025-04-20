Videos of CM Punk after Wrestlemania, AJ Styles would love to have another TNA match
– Footage of CM Punk following his first WrestleMania main event:
New footage of CM Punk following his first WrestleMania main event pic.twitter.com/TfgwTTmfck
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 20, 2025
Roman Reigns leaving the ring with a look of complete shock and betrayal.
Every single person he trusted has turned on him. I feel for him #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dLsMQ6uhsN
— EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) April 20, 2025
– AJ Styles (via Fanatics Live Signing) says he would love to have “at least one more match” in TNA
“I love it. You know, I still have a couple of friends there. I would love to have the opportunity to go back and wrestle at least one more match at TNA. Frankie Kazarian, 100% [when asked who he would like to wrestle].”
It was great seeing this legend @noah_marufuji_ pic.twitter.com/Yz9PM1de9t
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) April 19, 2025