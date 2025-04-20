Video: John Layfield talks about “finishing the acquisition” of AAA

JBL talks about “finishing the acquisition” of AAA …

“People have asked me, ‘Where is JBL?’. It’s very simple. I’m the most in-demand superstar in the world today, and I’ve worked for every company all over the world in the past year alone. The only thing that compares to me down here is Alberto Patron. That man is a living legend, and that’s why I’m here. You think tariffs and sending illegals back to this country, this third-world country, is bad? You wait till I finish the acquisition where I own AAA. You think what I did to the Latin Lover, your little pretty boy? I’ll tell you what I’m going to do. Latin Lover, you stuck your nose in my business. That’s what happens to you, son. I’m going to keep you. I’m going to let you sweep the floors. I’m going to let you drive me around. I’m going to let you mow Alberto Patron’s yard. That’s what kind and benevolent man I am. Get ready. Get ready. Because Triple Mania is coming. And it’s going to be the biggest spectacle in the history of Lucha Libre.”

