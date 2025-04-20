Video: Jey Uso on his Wrestlemania moment with Jimmy, poll results (Cena vs. Rhodes)
– Jey Uso‘s Wrestlemania moment with his brother:
NEW World Heavyweight Champ Jey @WWEUsos discusses the moment he had with his brother, Jimmy, after his big win last night on #WrestleMania recap!
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025
– WWE also posted:
The blue accent pops, Uce!
Congratulations NEW World Heavyweight Champion Jey @WWEUsos! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DqpQ5l3Gi1
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025
– Poll results: Who wins at Wrestlemania 41?
John Cena (51%, 208 Votes)
Cody Rhodes (49%, 199 Votes)
Total Voters: 407