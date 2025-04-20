Video: Cathy Kelly attempts to speak to Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes tweets, Becky Lynch (video)

– Cathy Kelley tries to get a word with Cody Rhodes, but he says sorry and walks away.

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

Proud of you brother. I love you, Head Up! @CodyRhodes — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 21, 2025

– WWE posted:

We have a very special guest at the #WrestleMania post-show press conference! pic.twitter.com/b2HYwM9Py3 — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

