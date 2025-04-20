Updates on Rey Mysterio, WWE acquiring AAA, and HBK congratulates Hank & Tank

– In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer shared that Rey Mysterio suffered a torn groin during the match at SmackDown.

– Shawn Michaels congratulates Hank & Tank on becoming new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Proud of @HankWalker_WWE & @TankLedgerWWE. Tough, dependable, and built for this moment. You’re new NXT Tag Team Champions…and it couldn’t have happened to two better guys. #StandAndDeliver #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/N5xig0u2ry — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 20, 2025

– Although there were no reports about WWE/TKO acquiring AAA, it is noted that talent were under the impression that AAA were looking for new partners in recent years. On conversations between WWE and AAA, conversations have reportedly been ongoing for ‘quite some time’. AAA talent were said to be somewhat skeptical of the news, finding it difficult to believe that the Roldan family would simply give up power and hand the company over to WWE, though details are sparse for now in terms of how much influence WWE will have in the future of AAA directly.

(source: Fightful Select)

