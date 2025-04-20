Tiffany Stratton says she feels like a broken Barbie, Hazuki meets Kelly Kelly (photo)

– Tiffany Stratton is up at the WrestleMania Post Show conference.

She says she feels like a broken Barbie and a little beat up, but she’s grateful for everything.

Stratton always wanted to be a “buff Barbie doll” and wanted to come out of a box and was glad it happened at Wrestlemania it was a dream come true and she was happy Triple H asked if she wanted to do it.

She’s stoked on what can come of her feuds and possible dream matches.

– Hazuki met Kelly Kelly at WrestleCon.

It was like a dream

I longed for Kelly Kelly and became a professional wrestler, and I finally met her today!! I love you even more when I meet you, and my longing has become stronger!! I have a memory that I will never forget #kellykelly #WWE

#葉月 #HAZUKI… pic.twitter.com/EoCQUERrab — 葉月/HAZUKI (@0929_hazuki) April 20, 2025

