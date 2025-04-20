Tiffany Stratton says she feels like a broken Barbie, Hazuki meets Kelly Kelly (photo)
– Tiffany Stratton is up at the WrestleMania Post Show conference.
She says she feels like a broken Barbie and a little beat up, but she’s grateful for everything.
Stratton always wanted to be a “buff Barbie doll” and wanted to come out of a box and was glad it happened at Wrestlemania it was a dream come true and she was happy Triple H asked if she wanted to do it.
She’s stoked on what can come of her feuds and possible dream matches.
– Hazuki met Kelly Kelly at WrestleCon.
It was like a dream
I longed for Kelly Kelly and became a professional wrestler, and I finally met her today!!
I love you even more when I meet you, and my longing has become stronger!!
I have a memory that I will never forget
#kellykelly #WWE
#葉月 #HAZUKI… pic.twitter.com/EoCQUERrab
— 葉月/HAZUKI (@0929_hazuki) April 20, 2025