Tiffany Stratton says she feels like a broken Barbie, Hazuki meets Kelly Kelly (photo)

Apr 20, 2025 - by staff

Tiffany Stratton is up at the WrestleMania Post Show conference.

She says she feels like a broken Barbie and a little beat up, but she’s grateful for everything.

Stratton always wanted to be a “buff Barbie doll” and wanted to come out of a box and was glad it happened at Wrestlemania it was a dream come true and she was happy Triple H asked if she wanted to do it.

She’s stoked on what can come of her feuds and possible dream matches.

Hazuki met Kelly Kelly at WrestleCon.

