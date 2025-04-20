Tiffany Stratton ends speculation after Wrestlemania match, note on Jacob Fatu’s werewolf mask

Apr 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tiffany Stratton Gives Us a Update on Her Chipped Tooth last night

“I have all my teeth guys”

(Via Tiffany Stratton IG story)

Jacob Fatu’s werewolf mask was created by Jason Baker’s team and the WWE creative team!

Jason Baker is very well known and has created props and masks for numerous WWE stars, including Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and the Wyatt Sicks.

