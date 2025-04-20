Tiffany Stratton ends speculation after Wrestlemania match, note on Jacob Fatu’s werewolf mask
#TiffyTime pic.twitter.com/WdwsOaNWEI
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 20, 2025
– Tiffany Stratton Gives Us a Update on Her Chipped Tooth last night
“I have all my teeth guys”
(Via Tiffany Stratton IG story)
– Jacob Fatu’s werewolf mask was created by Jason Baker’s team and the WWE creative team!
Samoan werewolf mask for @jacobfatu_wwe by me and my amazing crew and the WWE creative team for #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RO1eWlP8MG
— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) April 20, 2025
Jason Baker is very well known and has created props and masks for numerous WWE stars, including Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and the Wyatt Sicks.