Ric Flair congratulates John Cena, follow up on Rey Mysterio’s injury

– It didn’t take Ric Flair long to congratulate John Cena.

Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qwvowzTrhk — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 21, 2025

– Rey Mysterio was pulled from the WWE WrestleMania Saturday 41 PLE after “>suffering an injury during the April 18th 2025 edition of Smackdown. El Grande Americano ended up defeating Rey Fenix in a singles match at WrestleMania.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the injury…

Meltzer: “Yeah, he initially tore his groin. He thought he was going to be able to make the match, and then when they examined him, it was like, you just can’t… Yeah, like, is he going to be able to go? Is he going to be able to go on in the end? Because the first thing I heard was that he was going to be able to go, and then I heard this morning that, no, he’s not going to be able to go. So it was one of those things where he was like, I’m going to be able to make it. I’m going to be able to make it.”

Alvarez: “So what happened with Rey is we got the report that he got hurt at SmackDown, and he was helped to the back, so everyone immediately thought it had to be a knee injury. So I went and watched SmackDown, because I was like, Okay, where did he get hurt? And I could not figure out where the hell he got hurt, and so there was nothing. And so I went back to the last time we saw him do anything, and he had gotten yanked out of the ring by Julius, and it was everyone you’ve ever seen. No one did anything wrong. Julius just pulled him and Rey, like, kind of turned, he didn’t want to land on his stomach, and he landed flat on his back, but as soon as he landed, he like, grabbed, like, towards his groin, and they immediately, like, cut to the next thing. And he never got up, and his knees and his feet never touched the ground. So I knew it couldn’t have been his legs, and I figured it was his groin, and that’s what it was.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

