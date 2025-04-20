Paul Heyman banned from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, The Boogeyman at the Slammys

– Paul Heyman has been officially banned from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood after turning on Roman Reigns.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Due to his contemptible actions last night, @HeymanHustle (aka Judas) is hereby BANNED from both Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and The Island of Relevancy. pic.twitter.com/g2FebJd007 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) April 20, 2025

– The Boogeyman is here for the Slammy Awards.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

