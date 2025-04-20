Paul Heyman banned from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, The Boogeyman at the Slammys

Apr 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Paul Heyman has been officially banned from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood after turning on Roman Reigns.

The Boogeyman is here for the Slammy Awards.

