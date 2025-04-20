News and Notes from Triple H’s post show comments

Triple H is up at the Post Show…

– He starts to thank everyone for being there and the turnout for the conference.

– Triple H expects them to break their own Wrestlemania attendance numbers, especially for tomorrow.

– Triple H brings up the acquisition of AAA. He says he’s a big fan of all styles of Lucha and that WWE does have a favorite style, but they’ll stick to the traditions of Lucha Libre.

– Triple H mentions Cody Rhodes will have a podcast, and he mentions Stephanie’s show and podcast.

– Triple H puts over Michelle McCool for being a part of the change involved in the Women’s Division.

– Triple H says it was inspirational to see Lex Luger stand up the whole time for his speech.

– He knew for a year that they wanted to out the Natural Diasters in the Hall of Fame.

– Triple H mentioned they put some extra thought into the new style of Hall of Fame rings.

– Triple H says it felt right to have fans on the stage set up.

– He says it was amazing for Rey Fenix to step in for Rey Mysterio. He also puts over El Grande Americano.

– Triple H says Las Vegas is a perfect place for an event like WrestleMania.

– Reporter from the Metro UK asks Triple H a deep question on how he felt to have his family there at the Hall of Fame with what he’s been thru in the past few years. He says it felt like family being with everyone at the hall of fame, including the fans and wrestlers.

– Triple H says the intent of the AAA acquisition was to grow Lucha Libre.

– He says he gets right into planning RAW right as soon as WrestleMania is over.

– He’s aware of how important the Raws after WrestleMania are.

– Triple H knows of the people mocking Jey Uso online, but he knows they’re wrong because Jey is where he needs to be.

Triple H on critics saying Jey Uso's just the "YEET Guy". "People talk about Jey like, 'Oh, he’s just the YEET guy, doing that YEET thing.' But what he’s really doing is showing that’s truly him. There’s a real connection between him & fans." HE NAILED IT #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zpxy5BqKNc — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) April 20, 2025

Triple H praising Naomi's new character work and her Wrestlemania match with Jade on the post show pic.twitter.com/vuEVYIK1MG — Tumba (@BigTumba41) April 20, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

