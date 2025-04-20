Mania backstage footage of HHH & Fenix, Lynch reacts to a Rollins win (video), Mania attendance, more
– WWE posted:
Incredible #WrestleMania debut for @ReyFenixMx…and he’s just getting started! pic.twitter.com/9zDt7nt0c2
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 20, 2025
Rey Fenix replaced an injured Rey Mysterio to face El Grande Americano.
– HBK announced that the attendance for WrestleMania Night One as 61,467.
– Becky Lynch’s live reaction to Seth Rollins becoming Paul Heyman Guy
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 20, 2025
GOAT pic.twitter.com/XqpQq8nTiF
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 20, 2025
– The legendary Dory Funk Jr. in the house for Wrestlemania 41, night one.
#wrestlemania #doryfunk pic.twitter.com/53JxQ1yjvX
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 20, 2025