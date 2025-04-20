Mania backstage footage of HHH & Fenix, Lynch reacts to a Rollins win (video), Mania attendance, more

– WWE posted:

Rey Fenix replaced an injured Rey Mysterio to face El Grande Americano.

– HBK announced that the attendance for WrestleMania Night One as 61,467.

Becky Lynch’s live reaction to Seth Rollins becoming Paul Heyman Guy

– The legendary Dory Funk Jr. in the house for Wrestlemania 41, night one.

