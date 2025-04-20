John Cena wins his 17th World Heavyweight title

In the main event of Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new WWE Champion. Cena makes history by winning his 17th World Championship as he breaks the record.

Cena hits him with a fourth AA but it’s still not quite enough. Travis Scott then arrives, Cena laughing at his arrival. Cena tells Scott he’ll be right with him and goes to finish Rhodes but Cody hits Crossroads only for Travis Scott to pull the ref when he’s about to make the win.

Cena is still laughing in the corner and attempts to hit Rhodes in the face with the title but Rhodes snatches it. Cody won’t hit Cena with the belt so Cena low blows him and then gets the pin.

