Joe Hendry tweets after facing Randy Orton, Iyo Sky footage after her match, Cardona on the main event
– Iyo Sky after successfully defending her title at Wrestlemania:
bianca running to the back while iyo happily letting the fans touch her title is taking me out pic.twitter.com/0dLJg2Ahp6
— sᴏᴜʟ ❦ (@ERAOFMONE) April 20, 2025
– Matt Cardona on the Wrestlemania main event:
Cody vs. Cena…beautiful
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 21, 2025
– Joe Hendry after facing Randy Orton at Wrestlemania:
I just wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) April 21, 2025