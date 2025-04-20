Jey Uso comments after winning the World title

Jey Uso is up first at the Wrestlemania Post Show with his World Heavyweight Championship with new Side Plates.

– Uso jokes he wished Jimmy would’ve dressed a little better for WrestleMania.

– Jey doesn’t think he can replicate the same energy from the last time WWE was in France, but he enjoyed the time they had.

– Jey asks for 2 more questions, Jey was asked if it sunk in yet that he’s up there with the greats like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, Jey just shakes his head no. Jey thanks everyone from the production to catering.

– Jey jokes that this is the fastest he seen them.put plates on a Championship since it took 2 weeks for his Intercontinental Championship side plates.

Jey Uso on The WrestleMania Post Show. And trolling his haters pic.twitter.com/oyeM9xBjxL — Asia (@xoasia20) April 20, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

