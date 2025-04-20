Jade Cargill suffers wardrobe malfunction at WrestleMania

Jade Cargill suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her WrestleMania match against Naomi yesterday.

Cargill, now 2-0 at WrestleMania, kept fixing her top throughout the match so it was almost inevitable that something was going to happen!

Cameras unfortunately got a full view a couple of times, including a very up-close shot after her match was over. Thankfully, Cargill was wearing pasties, which prevented an even-more embarrassing moment.

Jade Cargill had a wardrobe malfunction with a few nip slips. Thankfully she had pastes on. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/52euhOUUzn — TJ (@ThatGuyMrTJ) April 20, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

