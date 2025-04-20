Full list of winners from the 2025 Slammy Awards
WWE held the annual Slammy Awards ceremony this morning at WWE World inside the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
The show, which aired live on YouTube, was hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller also hanging out on stage.
A total of 15 Slammys were handed out and the winners were:
Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL
Roxanne Perez
Stephanie Vaquer
Drew McIntyre
CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber
The Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL (tied)
Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk at Hell In A Cell (tied)
Jey Uso
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio
Cody Rhodes for the “Go f*ck yourself” to The Rock at Elimination Chamber
OG Bloodline
Liv Morgan
Cody Rhodes
