Full list of winners from the 2025 Slammy Awards

WWE held the annual Slammy Awards ceremony this morning at WWE World inside the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

The show, which aired live on YouTube, was hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller also hanging out on stage.

A total of 15 Slammys were handed out and the winners were:

Memorable Entrance of the Year

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

NXT Superstar of the Year

Roxanne Perez

Breakout Superstar of the Year

Stephanie Vaquer

Social Star of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Rivalry of the Year

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Tag Team of the Year

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

OMG Moment of the Year

John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

WTF Moment of the Year

The Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw

Match of the Year

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL (tied)

Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk at Hell In A Cell (tied)

Aura of the Year

Jey Uso

Villain of the Year

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

Mic Drop of the Year

Cody Rhodes for the “Go f*ck yourself” to The Rock at Elimination Chamber

Faction of the Year

OG Bloodline

Female Superstar of the Year

Liv Morgan

Male Superstar of the Year

Cody Rhodes

