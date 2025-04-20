Full list of winners from the 2025 Slammy Awards

Apr 20, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE held the annual Slammy Awards ceremony this morning at WWE World inside the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

The show, which aired live on YouTube, was hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller also hanging out on stage.

A total of 15 Slammys were handed out and the winners were:

  • Memorable Entrance of the Year
    Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL
  • NXT Superstar of the Year
    Roxanne Perez
  • Breakout Superstar of the Year
    Stephanie Vaquer
  • Social Star of the Year
    Drew McIntyre
  • Rivalry of the Year
    CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre
  • Tag Team of the Year
    Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
  • OMG Moment of the Year
    John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber
  • WTF Moment of the Year
    The Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
  • Match of the Year
    Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL (tied)
    Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk at Hell In A Cell (tied)
  • Aura of the Year
    Jey Uso
  • Villain of the Year
    Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio
  • Mic Drop of the Year
    Cody Rhodes for the “Go f*ck yourself” to The Rock at Elimination Chamber
  • Faction of the Year
    OG Bloodline
  • Female Superstar of the Year
    Liv Morgan
  • Male Superstar of the Year
    Cody Rhodes

