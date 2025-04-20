Big E has reacted to The New Day’s “cowardly” 12th World Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania without him.

“Look regardless of what has happened with us I can never deny how talented those two are. I spent so much time with those guys as you know it’s long been talked about, our brotherhood and all those things and obviously I don’t feel great about the way things ended. They’re extremely talented and they’ll go down as two of the greatest to ever do it in the tag team division.

“Cowardly, it’s cowardly man (the way New Day won). We started in 2014 and we talked about the way the industry is and how hard it is for certain talents, we always talked about doing things he right way in the ring and outside the ring and to see the way these men carry themselves now and the way the fans rightfully react to them, these are not the two men I thought I knew.

“Salute to them I suppose for winning a WrestleMania match, I believe it is their first WrestleMania win. But look at the way they did it. Is there any honor in that? Is anyone gonna celebrate a win like that? Is that a match that will be replayed in years and years later and we will stand on our feet and applaud them for their performance? No it won’t be.”

(WrestleMania 41 Post-Show)

