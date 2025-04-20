Becky Lynch returns, wins tag team gold

Apr 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Becky Lynch (replacing the injured Bayley) Lyra Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Lyra is now a double champion. Michael Cole is already calling her “Lyra 2 Belts.”

