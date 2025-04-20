Becky Lynch returns, wins tag team gold
Becky Lynch (replacing the injured Bayley) Lyra Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Lyra is now a double champion. Michael Cole is already calling her “Lyra 2 Belts.”
