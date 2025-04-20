Becky Lynch returns, wins tag team gold

We have NEW Women's Tag Team Champions at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZXa5k2aZ3N — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

Becky Lynch (replacing the injured Bayley) Lyra Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Lyra is now a double champion. Michael Cole is already calling her “Lyra 2 Belts.”

Lyra is a star! … big future — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) April 21, 2025

