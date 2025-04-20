Backstage update on Bayley, Ric Flair comments on the Charlotte-Stratton match

– Bayley was attacked backstage and has been pulled from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Adam Pearce told Lyra Valkyria that she has 24 hours to find a new partner for her match tomorrow against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

According to PWInsider, Bayley is not legitimately injured. There has been sympathy among talent for her this weekend when word began to spread that she was being pulled from WrestleMania as she’s universally respected in the locker room.

Mercedes tweeted…

– Ric Flair says Charlotte Flair losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 doesn’t even matter.

It’s Not About Who Wins Or Who Loses. It’s All About Having The Best Match Of The Night. Congrats @tiffstrattonwwe! You And @MsCharlotteWWE Stole The Show. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9RvrgbLsTn — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 20, 2025

