WWE Now Owns AAA – Announces Worlds Collide For June 7, Rey Mysterio Pulled From WrestleMania

Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday featured a number of big back-to-back announcements.

During the official pre-show for night one of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV., WWE CCO Triple H appeared and announced that WWE has acquired AAA.

WWE NXT x AAA Worlds Collide was then announced for June 7 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

After the big announcement, Rey Mysterio was interviewed about it, where it was also revealed that he has been pulled from WrestleMania 41, and will be replaced by Rey Fenix against El Grande Americano.

Countdown to #WrestleMania crowd is 🔥 🔥🔥 About to make a historic announcement…@WWE pic.twitter.com/41FXB14PSS — Triple H (@TripleH) April 19, 2025

AAA and NXT join forces to present Worlds Collide, airing live Saturday, June 7, at 3 ET/12 PT from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ahO4MwkzOn — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

