WWE Now Owns AAA – Announces Worlds Collide For June 7, Rey Mysterio Pulled From WrestleMania

Apr 19, 2025 - by Matt Boone

Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday featured a number of big back-to-back announcements.

During the official pre-show for night one of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV., WWE CCO Triple H appeared and announced that WWE has acquired AAA.

WWE NXT x AAA Worlds Collide was then announced for June 7 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

After the big announcement, Rey Mysterio was interviewed about it, where it was also revealed that he has been pulled from WrestleMania 41, and will be replaced by Rey Fenix against El Grande Americano.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kairi Sane

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal